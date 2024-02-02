The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $156.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $159.60.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

