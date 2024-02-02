The Allstate Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $156.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

