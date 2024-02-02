The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,761 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of AZEK worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,449,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

