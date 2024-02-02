The Bank of New York Mellon Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.