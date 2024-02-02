The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,449,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

