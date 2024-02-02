The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.00

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $117.15, with a volume of 42621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after buying an additional 428,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after buying an additional 299,626 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,252,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

