The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $215.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $31.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,619,526.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $1,422,149.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,619,526.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,388 shares of company stock worth $66,791,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

