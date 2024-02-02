The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $232.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

AAPL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,911,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,315,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.40. Apple has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

