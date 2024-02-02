The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
LGL stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.