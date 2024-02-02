The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

