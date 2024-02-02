The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 261,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,143,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 237,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day moving average is $131.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.