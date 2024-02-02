The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Equity Investment Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 3.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Williams Companies worth $105,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

WMB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 1,380,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

