Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.950-22.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $20.95 to $22.00 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $552.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.