Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$1.10 at National Bankshares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$388.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of C$582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1149675 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. 6.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

