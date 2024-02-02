TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Now Covered by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.43.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. Analysts predict that TKO Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $495,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $419,731,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $320,964,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $136,131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,378,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

