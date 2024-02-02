TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

