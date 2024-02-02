Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Trading Down 5.5%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 101,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 211,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a market cap of $696.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.42.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Bio

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 4,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,007.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,335,270. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 245,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000. Tourmaline Bio comprises about 4.9% of BML Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Tourmaline Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company's stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

