Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.63.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $234.90 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

