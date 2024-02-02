Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $246.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $246.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

NYSE TT traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.94. 584,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,368. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $276.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

