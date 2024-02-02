Transcat, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Transcat in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

TRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

TRNS stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. Transcat has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $985.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

