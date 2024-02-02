Transcat, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Transcat Price Performance

TRNS opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $985.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. Transcat has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $115.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transcat

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $100,228.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,007.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

