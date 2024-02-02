Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,697 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $131.01. 14,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 361.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

