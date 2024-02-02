Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CyberArk Software worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,539. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $241.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

