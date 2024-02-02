Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 10,902 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

NYSE IHG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,992. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.10. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $96.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,000.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile



InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

