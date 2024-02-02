Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 5,590 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,491,000 after acquiring an additional 101,279 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $130.19. The stock had a trading volume of 51,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.89 and a 1-year high of $133.79. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

