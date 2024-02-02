Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 125.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,039 shares of company stock worth $5,591,547 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 351,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

