Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 641,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth $1,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LKQ by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,044,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,691,000 after purchasing an additional 56,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.8% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 191,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. 325,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

