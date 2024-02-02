Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 318,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,606. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on WTRG. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

