Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $11.85 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

DE traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.14. The company had a trading volume of 493,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,378. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

