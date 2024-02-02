Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $7,601,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.36. The stock had a trading volume of 263,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

