Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.92. 839,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

