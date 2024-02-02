Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.75. 73,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.84. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.45 and a twelve month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Insider Activity

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

