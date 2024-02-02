Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day moving average of $196.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $228.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LECO

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.