Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. 931,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

