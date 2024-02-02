Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after buying an additional 168,751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,426,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,332,000 after buying an additional 888,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In related news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,448 shares of company stock worth $670,119. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,664. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. Stephens downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.