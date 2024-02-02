Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 672,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,654. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

