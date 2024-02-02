Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $194.43. The company had a trading volume of 126,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,364. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day moving average is $242.53. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

