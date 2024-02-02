Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 7,641 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avangrid worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.76. 106,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,286. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Avangrid Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

