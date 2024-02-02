True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNT.UN

True North Commercial REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

About True North Commercial REIT

TSE TNT.UN opened at C$8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.29. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.33 and a 52 week high of C$36.23.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.