Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 8.8 %

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 765,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,039. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,277,000 after acquiring an additional 691,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after purchasing an additional 849,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

