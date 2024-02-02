Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TYL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.96 and a 200 day moving average of $399.93. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $451.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.