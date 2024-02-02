Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,598 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,605,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $165,796,000 after buying an additional 60,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726,074. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

