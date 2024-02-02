UBS Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $530.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $425.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.05.

Shares of META stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.85. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $406.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

