UBS Group Trims Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Target Price to $26.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE OMI opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,524 over the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.