Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $2,686,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $277,000. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 26.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $503.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.90 and a 200-day moving average of $435.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

