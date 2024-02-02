Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.60.

RARE stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,335,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

