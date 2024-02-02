Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

UFI stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Unifi has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $138.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Unifi will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,321,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,509.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,321,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $420,916.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Unifi by 59.0% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 479,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 757.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Unifi by 37.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 704,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 193,403 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

