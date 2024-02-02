Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UNP traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.73. 175,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,335. The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.18 and its 200-day moving average is $223.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

