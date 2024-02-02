United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,152 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.14% of Humacyte worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 42.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $1,144,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 61.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

