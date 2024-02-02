United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $800,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $97.06 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.